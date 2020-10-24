Valley County’s three fire chiefs on Monday told Valley County’s commissioners that consolidating the county’s fire districts would be “an exercise in futility”.
Donnelly Fire Chief Juan Bonillo told commissioners that the study’s model would require raising the levy rate of the Donnelly and Cascade districts beyond a reasonable level.
“I for one personally cannot go to my constituents and ask for more money,” Bonillo said.
Oct. 22, The Star News
