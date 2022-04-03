According to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, March 25, at approximately 4 a.m. a structure fire was reported on Myrtle Main Street, near mile post 18.5 on Highway 12.
The residence was fully engulfed when fire units arrived on scene and was a total loss. The two occupants of the residence were able to escape from the fire and were later transported to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.
March 30, Clearwater Tribune
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.