Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

According to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, March 25, at approximately 4 a.m. a structure fire was reported on Myrtle Main Street, near mile post 18.5 on Highway 12.

The residence was fully engulfed when fire units arrived on scene and was a total loss. The two occupants of the residence were able to escape from the fire and were later transported to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.

March 30, Clearwater Tribune

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments