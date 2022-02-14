A team of investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Valley County Sheriff’s Office and Cascade Fire Department spent two days sifting through debris and reviewing surveillance videos from nearby businesses to determine that the cause of the fire that consumed the Watkins Pharmacy in downtown Cascade was an accident.
State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl said that the hours of video footage from nearby businesses, numerous photos sent to the team from nearby residents, and interviews helped tremendously in making the determination. Video evidence showed that the fire burned undetected for at least two and one-half hours before being noticed by a passing Valley County Sheriff’s Deputy. The video also showed the fire was initially centered around a rooftop HVAC unit. During interviews with owners, Benjamin and Amber Watkins, investigators learned that a new roof was added in 2021. “The re-roofing project provided a void area, causing the fire to burn a prolonged amount of time,” said Marshal Sandahl.
Feb. 10, Idaho Department of Insurance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.