Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

A team of investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Valley County Sheriff’s Office and Cascade Fire Department spent two days sifting through debris and reviewing surveillance videos from nearby businesses to determine that the cause of the fire that consumed the Watkins Pharmacy in downtown Cascade was an accident.

State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl said that the hours of video footage from nearby businesses, numerous photos sent to the team from nearby residents, and interviews helped tremendously in making the determination. Video evidence showed that the fire burned undetected for at least two and one-half hours before being noticed by a passing Valley County Sheriff’s Deputy. The video also showed the fire was initially centered around a rooftop HVAC unit. During interviews with owners, Benjamin and Amber Watkins, investigators learned that a new roof was added in 2021. “The re-roofing project provided a void area, causing the fire to burn a prolonged amount of time,” said Marshal Sandahl.

Feb. 10, Idaho Department of Insurance

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments