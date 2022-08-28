What started as a small puff of smoke near Lookout Peak on West Mountain had grown to about 3,000 acres as of Wednesday with a towering smoke plume visible for miles.
The Four Corners Fire likely was started by lightning from storms last Thursday and smoldered before flaring up last weekend, Payette National Forest Public Information Officer Brian Harris said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.