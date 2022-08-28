Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

What started as a small puff of smoke near Lookout Peak on West Mountain had grown to about 3,000 acres as of Wednesday with a towering smoke plume visible for miles.

The Four Corners Fire likely was started by lightning from storms last Thursday and smoldered before flaring up last weekend, Payette National Forest Public Information Officer Brian Harris said.

