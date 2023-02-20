Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Saturday, Feb. 4, Big Canyon Fire District was called out for a wildfire east of Peck off Bobbit Bench Road, around 2 p.m.

A homeowner with a burn permit was clearing star thistle as winds picked up and began pushing flames up a hillside at a fast rate of speed.

