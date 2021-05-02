Big Canyon Fire Department was called out to a house fire two blocks west of downtown Peck around 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. Arriving units found a house with heavy smoke coming from the attic. Big Canyon requested assistance from both Orofino and Sunnyside Fire Departments. Over 20 firefighters from the three departments worked in cooperation on site until after 6 p.m. saving the house. Fire damage was contained to the attic and roof along with water damage to interior ceilings. The homeowners and pets escaped without injuries. The cause of fire is under investigation however an electrical short was a suspected source.
April 28, Clearwater Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.