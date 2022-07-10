Regional News standing
In Kamiah, a Fit and Fall Proof class is already set for Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10-11 a.m. at the gym in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4440 Highway 12. The program is meant to help improve balance, reduce the risk of falls, meet new friends and have fun.

July 7, The Clearwater Progress

