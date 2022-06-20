Monday morning (June 13), the Idaho Transportation Department closed one lane of U.S. Highway 95 four miles south of Lapwai at milepost 296 due to flooding.
“Flooding of Lapwai Creek has washed away the shoulder next to the northbound lane and may be undermining the highway,” Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said.
June 16, Cottonwood Chronicle
