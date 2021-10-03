Regional News standing
You may have seen a toilet painted up like a watermelon in front of a Cottonwood business recently. For example, it was in front of the HUB International on Monday morning.

It is part of a fund-raiser for the proposed new Cottonwood City Park Pavilion called the Cottonwood Park “Flush Fund.”

For information, contact the City of Cottonwood at 208-962-3231.

Sept. 30, The Cottonwood Chronicle

