It was a busy agenda for the Cottonwood City Council at their Nov. 8 meeting.

Pay raises for city employees were discussed. This was tabled to the December meeting as there was a question on whether non-police employee raises were in the budget.

A new headworks for the sewer lagoons was discussed. Roy Uhlenkott said it is becoming a necessity with all the “flushable” wipes that are filling up the lagoons. Their engineering firm is looking at about $22,000 to start working on the project. Roy Uhlenkott and Lynn Guyer have a meeting set up with the engineer and will get back with the council as to how to proceed.

Nov. 11, Cottonwood Chronicle

