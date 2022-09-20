The Kings Food Pantry is open the first Monday of the month (Oct. 3) from 10 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall at the Prairie Assembly of God 520 E Main/corner of Main and Villard, Craigmont.
The Lewis County Mobile Food Van, a service of the Idaho County Bank, is the first Thursday of every month, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, or as long as supplies last.
