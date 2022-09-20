Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Kings Food Pantry is open the first Monday of the month (Oct. 3) from 10 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall at the Prairie Assembly of God 520 E Main/corner of Main and Villard, Craigmont.

The Lewis County Mobile Food Van, a service of the Idaho County Bank, is the first Thursday of every month, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, or as long as supplies last.

