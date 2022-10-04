The Four Corners Fire was declared nearly contained this week, five weeks after it was started by lightning six miles west of Cascade and threatened hundreds of homes on the west side of Lake Cascade.
With no growth in the 13,700 acre fire over the past week, work has shifted to repairing fire lines that were dug to contain the fire and removing those hoses and pumps that were laid along the fire’s perimeter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.