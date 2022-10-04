Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Four Corners Fire was declared nearly contained this week, five weeks after it was started by lightning six miles west of Cascade and threatened hundreds of homes on the west side of Lake Cascade.

With no growth in the 13,700 acre fire over the past week, work has shifted to repairing fire lines that were dug to contain the fire and removing those hoses and pumps that were laid along the fire’s perimeter.

