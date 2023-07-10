On July 5, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Idaho State Police responded to a four-vehicle minor injury collision on U.S. 95 near Garden Gulch Road, Lapwai. A 51-year-old male from Lewiston, driving a semi-truck, was traveling northbound. A 40-year-old male from Spalding, Idaho, driving a Mazda Tribute, was traveling northbound. A 78-year-old male from Riggins, driving a Toyota Tundra, was traveling northbound. A 23-year-old female from Lewiston, driving an Audi Q5, was traveling southbound. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicles were traveling northbound and slowing for a turning vehicle on Garden Gulch Road. The semi-truck failed to slow and collided with the Mazda Tribute, which was pushed into the Toyota Tundra, before overturning and coming to rest on the opposite shoulder of the roadway. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
July 5, Idaho State Police
