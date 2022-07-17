There will be a free Idaho Parks and Recreation certified Boaters Safety course held on Sunday, July 24 at 9 a.m. at the Emergency Services Building in Council.
To register for the course or if there are any questions, contact Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 208-253-4227 Ext. 0.
July 13, The Record Reporter
