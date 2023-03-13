Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

About 40 parents and caregivers of children 5 and under, attended classes last week at Barbara R. Morgan Elementary School in McCall to learn how to “play with a purpose” and teach basic reading skills through everyday activities.

The free workshop is available every year to parents and caregivers of children up to 5 years old and focuses on preparing children for kindergarten.

