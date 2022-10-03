Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Craigmont Community Church will be sponsoring the 6th annual Pressin’ In the Park event on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Craigmont City Park. The event starts at 12 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

The free event is open to anyone who shows up. Food will be served 12:30-2 p.m., and Sonnen sausage with lots of other good stuff, including apple crisp for dessert will be on the menu. There will be pumpkin carving and games for the kids, and plenty of things to keep you busy if you want to pitch in and help make some cider. No need to bring apples or jugs.

