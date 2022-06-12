Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Delivering on its key part to bring music and arts to the West Central Mountains, the nonprofit Ponderosa Center will once again host ‘Tuesdays at the Terrace’ starting June 21. Tuesday concerts are free and will run weekly through September.

Ponderosa Center is also partnering with other local nonprofits to host a Fiddlers Festival, Jazz Festival and Beer Festival this summer, along with a fundraising concert featuring Big Sky Revival.

The full summer event schedule can be viewed here: ponderosacenter.org/events

June 1, The Record Reporter

