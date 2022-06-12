Delivering on its key part to bring music and arts to the West Central Mountains, the nonprofit Ponderosa Center will once again host ‘Tuesdays at the Terrace’ starting June 21. Tuesday concerts are free and will run weekly through September.
Ponderosa Center is also partnering with other local nonprofits to host a Fiddlers Festival, Jazz Festival and Beer Festival this summer, along with a fundraising concert featuring Big Sky Revival.
The full summer event schedule can be viewed here: ponderosacenter.org/events
June 1, The Record Reporter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.