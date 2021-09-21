LEWISTON -- A free workshop focusing on helping aspiring authors get published will be held by the staff of the Lewis-Clark State College literary journal Talking River Review (TRR) in person and virtually on Oct. 7 at 6-8 p.m.
The Prep Your Piece for Publication workshop, which will be held in the LC State Library’s Teleconference Communication Classroom, will discuss what publications are looking for, where to submit and more. There will be limited seating. Face coverings are required indoors. Other covid protocols may be found on the college’s Coronavirus Resource Page.
Pre-registration is required. Email talkingriver@lcmail.lcsc.edu and indicate if you plan on attending in person or virtually. In-person attendance will be based on the order of pre-registrations received and won’t be available once the limited capacity is reached.
For more than 25 years, the student-run literary journal TRR has published the creative works of fiction, poetry and creative nonfiction writers. It is published biannually by the Associated Students of LC State. For more information on the journal, visit the TRR website.
