According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $4.91, which is 11 cents less than a week ago and 34 cents less than a month ago.

In a new AAA survey, 64% of U.S. adults sat that they’ve changed their driving habits since March – when gas prices skyrocketed – with 23% making “major changes.” The top three adjustments are driving less (88%), combining errands (74%), and reducing shopping or dining out (56%). About 30% say that they’ve delayed major purchases or postponed vacations due to higher gas prices.

