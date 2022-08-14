According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $4.91, which is 11 cents less than a week ago and 34 cents less than a month ago.
In a new AAA survey, 64% of U.S. adults sat that they’ve changed their driving habits since March – when gas prices skyrocketed – with 23% making “major changes.” The top three adjustments are driving less (88%), combining errands (74%), and reducing shopping or dining out (56%). About 30% say that they’ve delayed major purchases or postponed vacations due to higher gas prices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.