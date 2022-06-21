“It’s either buy gas or eat.”
That’s the case for Dan Walker, a retiree who has lived in Council for 30 years. And, he’s not enjoying his retirement anymore because of it. During the week of June 7, 2022, the cost of gas rose 42 cents alone, reaching $5.19 per gallon. Diesel reached $5.87 per gallon. And, it’s making life hard.
“I’ve been cutting down on the essentials: potatoes and gravy, meat, eggs, etc.,” Walker said. “I’m going to have to start staying home all the time, and I can’t enjoy my retirement.”
As the average driver knows, gas prices were much more affordable two years ago.
“I was probably spending 25 bucks with my car,” stated Vickie McLaughlin of New Meadows. Now she says that the same tank of gas is $50. “I can’t afford to go anywhere anymore.”
June 15, The Record Reporter
