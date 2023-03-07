Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Craigmont American Legion members are selling tickets to win a Gatlin gun ($5,000 value) at $10 a ticket. There are only 1,500 tickets being sold with the drawing scheduled for noon on Memorial Day, May 29.

Feb. 23, Lewis County Herald

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments