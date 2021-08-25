Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Governor Brad Little have announced their intention to have Idaho join two national opioid settlements, totaling up to $26 billion.
One settlement involves opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson. The other involves opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
The settlements include up to $119 million for Idaho and its counties and cities.
Idaho’s local political subdivisions will be offered the opportunity to join in the settlements. Their joining now will maximize the benefit of these settlements with most of the money going to expert-approved opioid abatement strategies.
Aug. 24, Office of the Governor of Idaho
