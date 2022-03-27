Regional News standing
Governor Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf announced the new Townhall.Idaho.Gov website on Tuesday, March 22, an online one-stop-shop for all public meeting information for state executive branch agencies.

“Enhancing Idahoans’ confidence in their state government has been a key priority of mine since day one, and Townhall.Idaho.Gov makes it easier for the public to understand and engage with their government. I deeply appreciate State Controller Brandon Woolf and his outstanding team for delivering this important service to the people of Idaho,” Governor Little said.

On the site, users can search and find information pertaining to public meetings for state agencies and state-affiliated commissions. The goal is eventually to include local government entities’ meeting notices on the site.

March 22, Idaho Governor news release

