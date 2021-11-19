Governor Brad Little announced today Idaho joined another lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s unprecedented government overreach and vaccine mandates.
Idaho and 11 other states are part of a Louisiana lawsuit seeking to stop Biden’s vaccine mandate on healthcare workers. The lawsuit follows a similar but separate 10-state challenge filed in Missouri. The Biden Administration proposed using the Medicare and Medicaid system to impose a vaccine on 17 million healthcare workers.
Nov. 15, from the Office of Governor Brad Little
