Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Idaho Gov. Brad Little told reporters Thursday that the follow-up work to implement the education funding components of the Sept. 1 special session law, House Bill 1, will be among his top priorities during the 2023 legislative session that opens Monday.

During an hour-long meeting with the press corps, Little also pledged to continue to fight the distribution of the drug fentanyl. Although he did not reveal specific details or proposals, Little alluded to the fact that property tax rates will also be a major issue during the upcoming session.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments