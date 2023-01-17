In his State of the State address Monday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little called for implementing increases in education funding — particularly for boosting teacher pay and creating new college or workforce training scholarships — and setting aside $120 million to offset property taxes.
Little called for increasing state funding for teacher pay by $145 million. That’s enough, Little said, to give a $6,359 raise to all Idaho teachers.
Another point of emphasis for Little was housing affordability and property tax rates. In his State of the State address, Little called for setting aside $120 million in state funding to help defray local property tax rates. Little didn’t pitch a specific bill or property tax reduction strategy. Instead, he called for setting aside the money from the state’s general funding and working with legislators this session to come up with specific plans.
“Idahoans want relief from rising property taxes, and we hear them,” Little said.
Jan. 9, The Idaho Capital Sun
