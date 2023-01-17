Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

In his State of the State address Monday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little called for implementing increases in education funding — particularly for boosting teacher pay and creating new college or workforce training scholarships — and setting aside $120 million to offset property taxes.

Little called for increasing state funding for teacher pay by $145 million. That’s enough, Little said, to give a $6,359 raise to all Idaho teachers.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments