LAPWAI – Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee Vice Chairman, Shannon Wheeler, shared space with Washington State Governor Jay Inslee and the CEO of the Washington Conservation Voters, Alyssa Macy, for their virtual “Gathering of Champions” last Thursday afternoon. During discussion amongst the three, Governor Inslee announced that he is directing resources to “define how to replace the services of the Snake River Dam, if they were to be breached.”

“We are grateful for the attention that Governor Inslee has given to the Lower Snake River Dam issue and hopeful in the progress his plan represents to resolving this long-standing issue. We agree that these dams are an impediment to our salmon and are swiftly leading to their extinction, which in turn, directly threatens ours and many other northwest tribal nation’s treaty rights. This next step represents hope for a better future for everyone in our region which starts with healthy salmon,” said Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee Chairman, Samuel Penney.

Oct. 18, Nez Perce Tribe

