Governor Brad Little announced on Friday, April 1 the appointment of Ed Allen as Valley County Commissioner in District 3.
Allen is a Lewis-Clark State College graduate. Currently retired, he previously worked as a schoolteacher in Donnelly and as a smokejumper and fire management officer in the Payette National Forest. Allen has also held numerous volunteer positions in the community.
The seat became open after Commissioner Dave Bingaman announced his resignation from the office. Valley County Democrats submitted a list of three names to Governor Little for the appointment, consistent with Idaho law.
April 1, Governor Brad Little news release
