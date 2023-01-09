Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Fish and Game staff across the state are beginning annual efforts to deploy GPS collars on moose calves, elk and deer.

When asked why the information is important, Barb Moore, Regional Wilderness Biologist in the Panhandle Region, replied. “When an animal has a collar on it, we learn so much about the habitats it uses, when and where it moves and if it dies, what caused it to die. All of this allows us to make informed decisions when it comes to season setting tag numbers and predator management.”

