On Jan. 14, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office along with Rescue 3 responded to a mile marker 2.5 on Highway 11 for a vehicle accident involving two log trucks. The trucks had been going in opposite directions and sideswiped each other. One truck belonged to Patricks Trucking out of Grangeville, driven by Monty D. Baker, 64. The other truck belonged to Buck Slagle Trucking LLC, driven by Buck D. Slagle, 59.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and no one was hurt. Both trucks had to be unloaded before leaving the scene. Buck was able to drive his truck away after getting a new tire put on. Monty’s truck was recovered by Miles Towing.
Jan. 14, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
