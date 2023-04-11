Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on April 6, at approximately 10:24 p.m., on US 95 near milepost 305 in Nez Perce County, Idaho. A 43-year-old woman from Grangeville driving a commercial vehicle was traveling northbound. A 36-year-old man from Clarkston, Wash., driving a Dodge pickup was traveling southbound in the northbound lane and appears to have stuck the commercial vehicle head-on. The driver of the commercial vehicle was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the pickup was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. It is unknown if the driver of the pickup was wearing a seatbelt. Traffic on US 95 was blocked in both directions for approximately 40 minutes to allow emergency responders to assist those involved. Evidence was found on the scene to indicate alcohol may have been involved in this crash. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
April 7, Idaho State Police
