A bill that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their state line was unanimously awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by the Idaho House of Representatives’ State Affairs Committee on Feb. 1 after a short discussion. It was then read on the floor of the House. A full hearing before the committee was scheduled for Feb. 13 at 9 a.m.

Rep. Judy Boyle and Rep. Barbara Ehardt are the bill’s lead sponsors, and three cosponsors signed on to the bill immediately after it was printed. Rep. Boyle, whose district shares a border with Oregon, gave the committee several reasons to support the bill. She explained her county has been overwhelmed by drugs since Oregon changed its laws on marijuana and decriminalized hard drugs. She said moving the state line would move the problem farther away.

