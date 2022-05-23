Regional News standing
The Greencreek Community Hall is expanding. They are adding a 20’x96’ covered deck to the west side of the hall. The goal is to provide more area for people to congregate during events in warmer weather.

Estimated material costs are $50,000. The St. Anthony Society is donating $10,000 toward the project and all the labor to complete the expansion. To make a donation towards the Greencreek Community Hall Expansion Project an account is set up at the Cottonwood Credit Union for the Greencreek Community Hall. Donation checks should be made payable to Greencreek Hall.

May 19, Cottonwood Chronicle

