Idaho Fish and Game staff have confirmed three separate incidents of bears attacking and killing livestock in Bonner and Boundary counties in late June.
The first incident occurred on June 24 and was reported to Fish and Game on June 27. A pig was killed by a confirmed grizzly bear near Good Grief in Boundary County, just south of the Canadian border.
The second and third incidents occurred near Elmira in Bonner County. A domestic pig was killed by a confirmed grizzly bear on June 28. On the evening of June 29, four goats were killed by a bear on nearby property.
July 6, Clearwater Tribune
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.