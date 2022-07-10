Regional News standing
Idaho Fish and Game staff have confirmed three separate incidents of bears attacking and killing livestock in Bonner and Boundary counties in late June.

The first incident occurred on June 24 and was reported to Fish and Game on June 27. A pig was killed by a confirmed grizzly bear near Good Grief in Boundary County, just south of the Canadian border.

The second and third incidents occurred near Elmira in Bonner County. A domestic pig was killed by a confirmed grizzly bear on June 28. On the evening of June 29, four goats were killed by a bear on nearby property.

