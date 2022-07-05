Regional News standing
On Wednesday, June 8, Idaho Fish and Game received a report that a grizzly bear had been shot by two hunters in self-defense. The hunters were actively hunting black bears, and had just harvested a black bear in the Ruby Creek drainage. As the hunters worked towards retrieving the harvested black bear, a grizzly bear appeared out of the dense brush and began approaching them. The hunters backed away from the grizzly bear and began yelling at the bear, but it continued on undeterred. As the grizzly bear continued approaching the hunters, one of the hunters discharged his firearm at close range, killing the bear.

June 29, Clearwater Tribune

