On Wednesday, June 8, Idaho Fish and Game received a report that a grizzly bear had been shot by two hunters in self-defense. The hunters were actively hunting black bears, and had just harvested a black bear in the Ruby Creek drainage. As the hunters worked towards retrieving the harvested black bear, a grizzly bear appeared out of the dense brush and began approaching them. The hunters backed away from the grizzly bear and began yelling at the bear, but it continued on undeterred. As the grizzly bear continued approaching the hunters, one of the hunters discharged his firearm at close range, killing the bear.
June 29, Clearwater Tribune
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.