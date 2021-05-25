Wes Keller planted willow tress on Monday along the shore of the Little Salmon River north of New Meadows, a small step in what Keller hopes will soon be a larger effort to protect water quality in the river.
Keller is a project leader in the Nez Perce Tribe Watershed Division in McCall, which was recently awarded a grant from the Bureau of Reclamation for $100,000 to form a group to protect the Little Salmon River watershed.
The WaterSMART grant will kickstart the Little Salmon River Watershed Collaborative.
May 13, The Star-News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.