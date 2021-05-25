Regional News standing
Wes Keller planted willow tress on Monday along the shore of the Little Salmon River north of New Meadows, a small step in what Keller hopes will soon be a larger effort to protect water quality in the river.

Keller is a project leader in the Nez Perce Tribe Watershed Division in McCall, which was recently awarded a grant from the Bureau of Reclamation for $100,000 to form a group to protect the Little Salmon River watershed.

The WaterSMART grant will kickstart the Little Salmon River Watershed Collaborative.

