The Friends of the Donnelly Library will host the 14th annual Hück Trot 5K run on Saturday, Aug. 12 during the Donnelly Huckleberry Festival. The race will begin at 9 a.m. with registration pickup to begin at 8 a.m. at the library.
Run, trot or walk from Donnelly Public Library to historical Roseberry and back. Those with the fastest times will compete to win a Hück Trot medal and huckleberry donuts. Register at the library website: donnelly.lili.org.
