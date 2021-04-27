Half of the population of Valley County over age 16 had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by Monday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported.
A total of 4,766 county residents had received the vaccine out of an estimated 9,552 total population age 16 or over, or 49.9 percent, according to the H&W’s online Covid-19 tracking site.
For the second straight week, no new positive cases of Covid-19 in Valley County were reported last week by the county’s hospitals.
April 15, The Star-News
