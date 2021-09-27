Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Pepper Harman resigned as Mayor of Cottonwood at the September meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14.

He has moved outside the city limits and is therefore no longer eligible to be mayor.

Council president Pat Holthaus presided over the meeting.

Sept. 23, Cottonwood Chronicle

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments