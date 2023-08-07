The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare issued health advisories for Hells Canyon and Brownlee reservoirs, urging the public to use caution when recreating in or near the water.
Recent samples from both water bodies showed high amounts of toxin-producing cyanobacteria. The toxins they produce (cyanotoxins) can be harmful to people, pets and livestock.
