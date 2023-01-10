The Hartland Inn in New Meadows will re-open on Sunday for the first time since owners Rory and Sara Mehen were shot and killed in the motel’s main office on Oct. 1.
A group of volunteers led by Gabriela and Doug Harper of McCall are banding together to run the motel to keep up with its bills and overhead costs.
