John “Cody” Hart could go to trial for the deaths of Sara and Rory Mehen in October at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows, Adams County magistrate judge John Meienhofer ruled last week.
Hart is facing two charges of first-degree murder for shooting and killing Sara Mehen, 45, and Rory Mehen, 47, in the office of Hartland Inn, which the couple owned. If convicted, Hart faces the death penalty or life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.