This year’s Wild Weippe Rodeo Grand Marshals, Paul and Karen Hayduk, have been married for 21 years and have two daughters, Hannah and Heather, and sons, Haden, Ken and Wyatt.

Paul was humbled and surprised the rodeo commission selected him as Grand Marshal. He said, “I guess if you hang around long enough you’ll be recognized for something,” he laughs. “This rodeo is a special weekend for this little town, bringing everyone together and we thank everyone.”

