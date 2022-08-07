Thomas Patrick Hayes, 41, formerly of Orofino and recently of Post Falls, was one of two helicopter pilots involved in a fatal crash on the Salmon River the afternoon of Thursday, July 21.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the other pilot killed in the crash was Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Ark. The men were flying a CH-47D Series ‘Chinook’ helicopter at the time of the crash. Both were employees of ROTAK Helicopter Services, decorated veterans and highly experienced pilots.
