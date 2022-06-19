Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Cambridge held its annual Hells Canyon Days, including a Truck and Car show, Bulls and Broncos event, a pit barbeque, bouncy houses for the kids, Arts and Crafts Sale, various fundraisers, and a concert featuring Jason Boland and The Stragglers, and much, much more for hundreds of locals and tourists on June 3 and 4, 2022.

June 8, The Record Reporter

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments