Cambridge held its annual Hells Canyon Days, including a Truck and Car show, Bulls and Broncos event, a pit barbeque, bouncy houses for the kids, Arts and Crafts Sale, various fundraisers, and a concert featuring Jason Boland and The Stragglers, and much, much more for hundreds of locals and tourists on June 3 and 4, 2022.
June 8, The Record Reporter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.