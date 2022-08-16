Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Highland School District is hosting a “welcome back to school ice cream social” on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Everyone in the Highland School District is invited to attend.

