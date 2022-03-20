The Highland School District had both of the levies it placed before voters on March 8 pass.
The $499,000 supplemental levy passed 93 to 38 (Lewis County 76 to 32) and the $50,000 five-year plant levy passed 95 to 36 (Lewis County 76 to 31).
*Culdesac School District passed a $250,000 levy 56 to 7 and Orofino School District passed a $2.7 million supplemental levy 448 to 225.
March 17, Lewis County Herald
