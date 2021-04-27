The Board of Trustees of Joint School District #305 met in regular session in the library of the school.
Lynn Goeckner had submitted a letter to the board regarding the continuing use of face masks. She was on hand to discuss it. Others in the audience gave input as well.
Pandemic Operations Plan by making masks optional was presented to the board. There have been no cases in the county since March 29 and none in the school. Trustee Knowlton moved and Trustee Smith seconded to amend the plan to make masks optional starting tomorrow. A vote was taken and the motion passed.
April 22, Lewis County Herald
