At 3:28 a.m. in the morning on Saturday, Feb. 19, the volunteer Twin Ridge Rural Fire Department (TRRFD) was dispatched to a house fire at 226 Shadow Lane, a side road off of Lakeview Road on Eureka Ridge.
The fire spread quickly from the living room area by traveling through the open attic space burning the rafters out in the process. Ultimately, the fire destroyed the interior structure and roof support of the house rendering it a total loss.
Feb. 23, Clearwater Tribune
