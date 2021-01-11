On Jan. 8, 2021, at approximately 1:41 a.m., the Lewiston Policed Department (LPD) received report of a shooting in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue. Initial information was that two subjects had come into a residence and shot a male and then fled the area. Officers from the LPD arrived on scene and discovered a male inside the residence who had been shot. The male, identified as 31-year-old Samuel R. Johns, was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics with the Lewiston Fire Department.
Lewiston Police Detectives responded to the scene for the homicide investigation. Based on witness statements, there were two unknown subjects that forcefully entered the residence and moments later Johns was shot. Witnesses advised the subject fled the residence immediately after the shots were fired.
Jan. 8, Lewiston Police Department
